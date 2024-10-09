Bison Finance Navigates Investment Fund Liquidation Delay

Bison Finance Group Limited (HK:0888) has released an update.

Bison Finance Group Limited has announced a delay in the liquidation of its Investment Fund, due to issues with the redemption of the EV Bond and the AMC Bond caused by the issuers’ liquidity problems. The Group is actively negotiating a new repayment schedule to ensure the liquidation is completed by the end of 2024. Further updates will be provided regarding the resolution of these delays and the finalization of the liquidation process.

For further insights into HK:0888 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.