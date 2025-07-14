Birkenstock to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results on August 14

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

The latest announcement is out from Birkenstock Holding plc ( (BIRK) ).

On July 14, 2025, Birkenstock Holding plc announced that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results on August 14, 2025, before the US market opens. The company will also host a conference call and live webcast for the investment community on the same day. This announcement underscores Birkenstock’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its stakeholders, potentially impacting its market perception and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (BIRK) stock is a Buy with a $65.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Birkenstock Holding plc stock, see the BIRK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BIRK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BIRK is a Outperform.

Birkenstock’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, which are the most significant factors. Technical analysis and valuation present some concerns, with mixed indicators and a potentially high valuation relative to the market. The absence of corporate events in the evaluation maintains focus on core financial and performance metrics.

To see Spark’s full report on BIRK stock, click here.

More about Birkenstock Holding plc

Birkenstock Holding plc is the parent company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries. It is a global brand committed to promoting proper foot health, rooted in the biomechanics of the human foot and a shoemaking tradition dating back to 1774. The company offers a range of products from footwear to sleep systems and natural cosmetics, emphasizing function, quality, and tradition.

Average Trading Volume: 2,093,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.92B

For detailed information about BIRK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue