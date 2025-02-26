BirdDog Technology to Announce H1 FY25 Results and Host Investor Webinar

Birddog Technology Ltd. ( (AU:BDT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BirdDog Technology Limited announced that it will release its financial results for the first half of FY 2025 on February 28, 2025. The company will also host an investor webinar on the same day to discuss these results with its CEO and CFO. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

BirdDog Technology Limited is a global leader in broadcast-quality video technology, offering software-led solutions that enhance video resolution, speed, and flexibility. Their products, which include PTZ cameras, box cameras, converters, AV products, and cloud software platforms, are designed to deliver high-definition, low-latency video suitable for live production environments. BirdDog serves a diverse range of market segments, including professional video, broadcast, audio-visual, and large private and public sector organizations.

