Birddog Technology Ltd. (AU:BDT) has released an update.

Birddog Technology Limited has announced ceasing to be a substantial holder in an unnamed entity, following a selective buyback of over 31 million shares totaling approximately $1.58 million. The change, effective July 22, 2024, reflects adjustments in the company’s relevant interests as per the Corporations Act 2001.

For further insights into AU:BDT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.