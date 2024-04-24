BirdDog Tech Announces Director Departure

Birddog Technology Ltd. (AU:BDT) has released an update.

BirdDog Technology Limited has issued a Final Director’s Interest Notice indicating that Peter Cooke ceased to be a director of the company as of April 23, 2024. The notice, complying with listing rule 3.19A.3, reveals that Cooke held no securities in the company at the time of his departure. This corporate governance update may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors tracking changes in the company’s leadership.

