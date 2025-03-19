Birchtech Corp. Initiates $5 Million Share Repurchase Program

The latest update is out from Birchtech ( (BCHT) ).

Birchtech Corp. has announced a $5.0 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction and long-term potential. The program is designed to leverage anticipated cash flow from intellectual property wins and licensing agreements, aiming to enhance shareholder value while maintaining capital flexibility for strategic initiatives, including the launch of its water business.

Birchtech Corp. is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, focusing on innovative solutions for air and water purification. The company offers patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture in the coal-fired utility sector and is developing water purification technologies targeting forever chemicals like PFAS and PFOS. With a strong intellectual property portfolio and a team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech aims to provide cleaner air and water solutions for a sustainable future.

