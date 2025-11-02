Bioxyne Secures Exclusive Deal to Launch Medical Cannabis Inhalation Device in Australia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Bioxyne Limited ( (AU:BXN) ).

Bioxyne Limited, through its subsidiary Breathe Life Sciences, has secured an exclusive agreement with Curaleaf International to import, manufacture, and distribute the Que Medical Inhalation Device in Australia. This device, designed for medical cannabis liquid inhalants, is set to launch in November 2025, marking a significant expansion in Bioxyne’s operations and strengthening its position in the medical device sector. The partnership is expected to generate a strong revenue stream, supporting Bioxyne’s financial targets and enhancing access to regulated inhalation technology in Australia.

More about Bioxyne Limited

Bioxyne Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical and healthcare company that manufactures and distributes novel medicines and health products, including medicinal cannabis, MDMA, and Psilocybin. Its subsidiary, Breathe Life Sciences, is a GMP-licensed manufacturer and distributor of controlled substances, with operations in Australia, Japan, the UK, and Czechia.

Average Trading Volume: 4,336,245

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$87.59M

Learn more about BXN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue