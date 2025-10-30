BioXcel Therapeutics Updates sNDA Timeline for IGALMI®

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bioxcel Therapeutics ( (BTAI) ) has issued an update.

On October 30, 2025, BioXcel Therapeutics announced an update on the timeline for submitting a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for IGALMI® to expand its label for at-home use. Following the completion of the SERENITY At-Home Pivotal Phase 3 Safety Trial and a supporting correlation study in 2025, the company anticipates submitting the sNDA in early 2026, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering new treatment options for patients.

Spark’s Take on BTAI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BTAI is a Underperform.

Bioxcel Therapeutics’ stock is rated at the lowest end of the scale due to substantial financial instability, including ongoing losses, high debt, and negative cash flows. Short-term technical indicators and valuation metrics further highlight the current challenges. The company needs to address these financial and operational issues to improve its stock performance.

More about Bioxcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of innovative medicines for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and rare diseases. Its primary product, IGALMI®, is FDA-approved for the acute treatment of agitation related to bipolar I or II disorder and schizophrenia in medically supervised settings.

Average Trading Volume: 9,865,873

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $40.67M

