BioVersys’ BV100 Selected for Phase 2b Trial in Southeast Asia

BioVersys AG ( (CH:BIOV) ) has issued an announcement.

BioVersys AG announced that its lead asset, BV100, has been selected for a Phase 2b trial conducted by the ADVANCE-ID clinical trial network, supported by a SGD 22 million grant from Wellcome. This trial, which will take place across Southeast Asia, aims to generate additional clinical data to support BV100’s future drug application and compare its efficacy with recently approved drugs. The trial’s expansion to 90 patients and the inclusion of multiple treatment arms will enhance BioVersys’ cash position and extend its financial runway, potentially strengthening its market position in addressing drug-resistant infections.

More about BioVersys AG

BioVersys AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel antibacterial products targeting serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria. The company’s primary product, BV100, is an innovative anti-infective designed to combat hospital infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii, including carbapenem-resistant strains.

