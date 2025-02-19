BioVaxys Settles Debt and Closes Final Private Placement Tranche

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

The latest update is out from BioVaxys Technology ( (TSE:BIOV) ).

BioVaxys Technology Corp. has announced a debt settlement agreement with consultants by issuing shares to preserve cash for working capital. Additionally, the company extended its private placement closing date and closed its final tranche, raising $100,000, which will also be used for working capital. These moves are aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position, potentially impacting its ability to continue developing its innovative therapies and maintain its industry standing.

More about BioVaxys Technology

BioVaxys Technology Corp., based in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies. Their key platforms include the DPX™ immune-educating technology and the HapTenix© ‘neoantigen’ tumor cell construct, targeting cancers, infectious diseases, and other immunological conditions. BioVaxys is advancing its pipeline with products like maveropepimut-S for lymphoma and ovarian cancer, and BVX-0918, a personalized vaccine for late-stage ovarian cancer. The company utilizes its tumor immunology expertise and data to innovate in identifying new tumor antigens.

YTD Price Performance: -30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 468,534

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.11M

