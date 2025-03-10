Biotron Limited Updates Timetable for Securities Issue

Biotron Limited ( (AU:BIT) ) has provided an update.

Biotron Limited has announced an updated timetable for its proposed issue of securities, which includes a revised schedule for the rights issue and the issuance of new shares. The updated dates outline key steps such as the opening of the offer, the end of rights trading, and the commencement of normal trading for the new shares. This announcement is significant as it provides clarity on the company’s capital raising efforts, which could impact its financial position and operational capabilities moving forward.

More about Biotron Limited

Biotron Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of novel antiviral therapies. The company is primarily engaged in creating innovative treatments for serious viral infections, aiming to address unmet medical needs in the market.

YTD Price Performance: 390.0%

Average Trading Volume: 27,400

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.54M

