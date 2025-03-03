Biotron Limited Addresses ASX Query on Market-Sensitive Announcement

Biotron Limited ( (AU:BIT) ) just unveiled an update.

Biotron Limited responded to an ASX query regarding a recent announcement that was mistakenly marked as non-market sensitive due to human error. The announcement included potential financial distress scenarios, which led to a drop in share price. The company has since withdrawn its share purchase plan in favor of a rights issue, ensuring compliance with its disclosure policies and maintaining financial oversight to support ongoing and future research activities.

More about Biotron Limited

Biotron Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of antiviral therapies. The company is engaged in research and development activities, particularly in conducting clinical trials for treatments related to COVID-19 and HIV-2.

YTD Price Performance: 390.0%

Average Trading Volume: 23,250

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.81M

