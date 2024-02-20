Biote Corp. Settles Litigation and Repurchases Founder’s Shares

biote (BTMD) has released an update.

Biote Corp. has reached a significant settlement with shareholder Dr. Gary S. Donovitz, agreeing to repurchase his shares for roughly $76.9 million over a staggered schedule within the next three years. This settlement resolves the ongoing litigation, includes mutual releases of all claims, terminates Donovitz’s founder advisory agreement, and establishes non-compete and non-solicitation clauses. Additionally, a voting agreement is to be negotiated, ensuring a smooth path forward for the company. The details of the settlement were released in a press announcement by the company.

For further insights into BTMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.