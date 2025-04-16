Biorem Inc. Achieves Record Financial Performance in 2024

The latest update is out from Biorem Inc ( (TSE:BRM) ).

Biorem Inc. reported record revenues and earnings for the fiscal year 2024, with a 49% increase in revenue to $37.4 million and a 36% rise in net earnings to $3.0 million compared to 2023. The company also achieved a record order backlog of $56.1 million, reflecting strong business development efforts and investments in manufacturing processes that enhanced production capacity and reduced costs. Despite challenges such as geopolitical and tariff pressures anticipated in 2025, Biorem remains confident in its ability to navigate these issues due to its diverse supply chain, American-based manufacturing, and robust financial position.

Biorem Inc’s strong financial performance, characterized by significant revenue growth and robust cash flow, is the primary driver of its stock score. The company’s valuation suggests it may be undervalued, adding to its appeal. However, the neutral technical indicators and lack of earnings call or corporate event data slightly temper the overall positive outlook.

BIOREM Inc. is a leading clean technology company specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of high-efficiency air emissions control systems. These systems are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). The company has a presence across the continent with sales and manufacturing offices, supported by a global sales representative network.

YTD Price Performance: -36.36%

Average Trading Volume: 43,708

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$34.66M

