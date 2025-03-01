BioNxt Solutions Secures $1.6 Million in Convertible Debenture Placement

BioNxt Solutions ( (TSE:BNXT) ) has provided an update.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of convertible debenture units, raising $1.6 million. The funds will be used for product development, commercialization, intellectual property filings, debt repayment, and general working capital, potentially strengthening the company’s operational capabilities and market position.

More about BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on product development and commercialization, intellectual property filings, and debt management. The company is involved in innovative solutions and services, aiming to enhance its market presence and stakeholder value.

YTD Price Performance: 24.64%

Average Trading Volume: 8,147

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $37.69M

