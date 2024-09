BioHarvest Sciences (TSE:BHSC) has released an update.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc., a leader in botanical synthesis technology, is set to present at the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Investor Conference on September 24-25, 2024. CEO Ilan Sobel will lead virtual one-on-one meetings with investors and a live webcast, with advance registration required for participation.

