BioGaia’s Probiotic Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Infant Colic

BioGaia AB Class B announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: BioGaia AB is conducting a study titled ‘A Double-blind, Randomised, Placebo-controlled, Parallel-group Study Evaluating the Effect of Probiotic Limosilactobacillus Reuteri (L. Reuteri) on Crying and Fussing Time in Infants With Colic.’ The primary goal is to assess the effectiveness of L. reuteri in reducing crying and fussing time in infants suffering from colic, a common condition affecting newborns.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests a dietary supplement intervention using L. reuteri, a probiotic administered as drops daily for 21 days. A placebo group receives identical drops without the probiotic, allowing for a controlled comparison.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized with a parallel-group model. It employs quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the group allocations. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 17, 2025, with its primary completion date yet to be determined. The most recent update was submitted on September 23, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated results.

Market Implications: This study could significantly impact BioGaia AB’s stock performance and investor confidence, particularly if the results demonstrate a clear benefit of L. reuteri in treating infantile colic. Success could position BioGaia as a leader in probiotic treatments, potentially affecting competitors in the infant health sector.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

