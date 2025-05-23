Biofrontera Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An update from Biofrontera ( (BFRI) ) is now available.

On May 21, 2025, Biofrontera Inc. received a notice from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with the equity listing requirement, as their stockholders’ equity was reported at $469,000, below the required $2,500,000. The company has 45 days to submit a compliance plan to Nasdaq, and if accepted, they may have up to 180 days to meet the requirements, with the possibility of appealing if the plan is rejected.

The most recent analyst rating on (BFRI) stock is a Buy with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Biofrontera stock, see the BFRI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BFRI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BFRI is a Neutral.

Biofrontera’s overall stock score reflects the company’s revenue growth and strategic milestones, but it is heavily weighed down by ongoing unprofitability, high leverage, and weak technical indicators. The Nasdaq non-compliance notice adds further risk to the stock’s stability.

To see Spark’s full report on BFRI stock, click here.

More about Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of dermatological products.

Average Trading Volume: 113,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.31M

For detailed information about BFRI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.