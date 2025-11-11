BioDlink Reports 23% Revenue Decline Amidst Market Competition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TOT BIOPHARM International Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1875) ) has shared an announcement.

BioDlink International Company Limited, along with its subsidiaries, operates in the biotechnology sector, focusing on the development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and has a significant shareholder, Center Laboratories, Inc., listed on the Taipei Exchange. The company announced a 23% decrease in revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, due to increased market competition for its self-developed products. This financial update, extracted from unaudited management accounts, highlights fluctuating operational results, advising shareholders and investors to exercise caution.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1875) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TOT BIOPHARM International Co. Ltd. stock, see the HK:1875 Stock Forecast page.

More about TOT BIOPHARM International Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 318,015

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.45B

For a thorough assessment of 1875 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

