Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Concludes Successful 2024 AGM with Strong Shareholder Support

The latest announcement is out from Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2315) ).

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals held its 2024 Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2025, combining a physical and virtual format. The meeting saw participation from shareholders representing 81.27% of the total voting shares. Key resolutions were voted on, with certain shareholders abstaining due to conflicts of interest, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. All resolutions were passed by poll, reflecting strong shareholder support and adherence to corporate governance standards.

More about Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co. Ltd. Class H

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co. Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company based in China, operating within the biotechnology industry. The company focuses on the development of innovative drugs and therapeutic solutions, leveraging advanced biotechnological methods to address unmet medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 314,902

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.28B

