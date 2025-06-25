BioCardia Secures Patent for Innovative Catheter System

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An announcement from BioCardia ( (BCDA) ) is now available.

On June 25, 2025, BioCardia announced the granting of US Patent No. 12,311,127 for its ‘Radial and Trans-endocardial Delivery Catheter’ by the United States Patent Office. This patent covers BioCardia’s minimally invasive catheter systems designed to deliver biologic therapies to the heart, enhancing treatment precision and safety. The Helix catheter system, integral to the company’s CardiAMP Cell Therapy program, is expected to significantly impact the treatment of ischemic cardiomyopathies and heart failure, potentially improving patient outcomes and facilitating the transition from development to commercialization.

The most recent analyst rating on (BCDA) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BioCardia stock, see the BCDA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BCDA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BCDA is a Neutral.

BioCardia’s overall score is driven by financial instability and weak valuation metrics, with only modest technical support. Positive clinical trial developments provide some optimism, but financial constraints and lack of clear profitability path temper enthusiasm.

To see Spark’s full report on BCDA stock, click here.

More about BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. The company focuses on biotherapeutic platforms, including CardiAMP autologous and CardiALLO allogeneic cell therapies, supported by its Helix biotherapeutic delivery and Morph vascular navigation product platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 85,902

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.29M

Learn more about BCDA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue