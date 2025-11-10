BioCardia Enrolls First Patient in Phase 3 Trial

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from BioCardia ( (BCDA) ).

On November 10, 2025, BioCardia announced the enrollment of the first patient at Henry Ford Health in its Phase 3 CardiAMP HF II clinical trial for ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. This trial aims to confirm the safety and efficacy of the CardiAMP autologous cell therapy, which previously showed promising results in reducing mortality and improving quality of life for patients. The trial’s success could address significant clinical needs for the approximately 2 million patients in the U.S. and EU suffering from this condition, potentially impacting patient care and the healthcare system.

BioCardia’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and a bearish technical outlook. While the earnings call provided some positive developments in clinical trials and regulatory progress, the financial instability and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily on the score.

More about BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. The company focuses on biotherapeutic platforms such as CardiAMP autologous and CardiALLO allogeneic cell therapies, which are supported by its Helix biotherapeutic delivery and Morph vascular navigation product platforms.

