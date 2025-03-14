BioAtla Awards Executive Bonuses and Stock Units

The latest update is out from BioAtla ( (BCAB) ).

On March 11 and 12, 2025, BioAtla, Inc.’s Board of Directors approved cash bonuses for their executive officers based on the company’s achievement of clinical and business milestones in 2024. The bonuses, reflecting 62.5% of the target bonus, were awarded to Richard Waldron, Eric Sievers, and Jay Short, the company’s CFO, CMO, and CEO, respectively. Additionally, the Board granted restricted stock units (RSUs) to these executives under the company’s 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, which will vest over a period starting March 2026, contingent on continued service with the company.

More about BioAtla

YTD Price Performance: -46.89%

Average Trading Volume: 1,129,924

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $19.44M

See more insights into BCAB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com