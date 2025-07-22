BioArctic and Eisai to Present Lecanemab Data at AAIC 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from BioArctic AB Class B ( ($SE:BIOA.B) ) is now available.

BioArctic AB’s partner Eisai will present four-year efficacy and safety data on lecanemab, a treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease, at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2025. The presentation will include findings on a subcutaneous formulation for maintenance dosing and real-world case studies, highlighting the drug’s potential impact on treatment protocols and its ongoing development in collaboration with Biogen. BioArctic is preparing for joint commercialization of lecanemab in the Nordic region, emphasizing its strategic focus on expanding access to innovative Alzheimer’s treatments.

More about BioArctic AB Class B

BioArctic AB is a Swedish research-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company is known for inventing Leqembi® (lecanemab), the first drug proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and reduce cognitive impairment in its early stages. BioArctic collaborates with Eisai for global regulatory interactions and commercialization, and it also has a broad research portfolio targeting Parkinson’s disease, ALS, and additional Alzheimer’s disease projects.

Average Trading Volume: 246,303

Current Market Cap: SEK17.18B

