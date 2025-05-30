bioAffinity Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. ( (BIAF) ) has shared an announcement.

On May 27, 2025, bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. received a notice from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with the stockholders’ equity requirement of $2,500,000, as their equity was reported at $1,439,404 as of March 31, 2025. The company plans to submit a compliance plan by July 11, 2025, to address this issue and maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The notification does not immediately affect the company’s listing, and they are exploring options to regain compliance, although acceptance of the plan by Nasdaq is not guaranteed. This notice is separate from a previous deficiency related to the minimum bid price requirement.

The most recent analyst rating on (BIAF) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. stock, see the BIAF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BIAF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BIAF is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and valuation concerns, with a slightly positive outlook from recent corporate events. The company’s financial instability, characterized by negative profit margins and cash flows, is the most critical factor. Technical analysis and valuation also weigh negatively, while the new sales agreement offers a potential improvement in financial flexibility.

To see Spark’s full report on BIAF stock, click here.

More about bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing products and services for the early detection of cancer and other diseases. The company is engaged in innovative research to improve health outcomes and is positioned in the market to address significant medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 12,476,898

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.18M

See more data about BIAF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.