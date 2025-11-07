BIO-key Granted Extension by Nasdaq for Compliance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

BIO-key International ( (BKYI) ) has issued an update.

On May 9, 2025, BIO-key International received a notice from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share. Despite not regaining compliance by November 6, 2025, Nasdaq granted the company an additional 180 days, until May 4, 2026, to meet the requirement. The company plans to monitor its stock price and may implement a reverse stock split to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

Spark’s Take on BKYI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BKYI is a Neutral.

BIO-key International’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance and valuation concerns, with ongoing losses and negative cash flow. Despite positive developments in revenue growth and strategic contracts highlighted in the earnings call, the stock’s technical indicators suggest a bearish trend.

More about BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on biometric authentication solutions. The company provides products and services that enhance security through fingerprint and other biometric technologies, catering to various sectors requiring secure access and identity verification.

Average Trading Volume: 4,452,813

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.63M

