Bio-Gene Technology Advances Insecticide Development and Partnerships in Q1 FY26

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. ( (AU:BGT) ) has shared an announcement.

Bio-Gene Technology Limited reported significant progress in Q1 FY26, including strategic reviews and new opportunities for its products Flavocide and Qcide. The company identified additional product applications and engaged with new commercial partners, enhancing its market positioning. Notable achievements include positive efficacy results for Flavocide, the commencement of development programs funded by the US Department of Defense, and successful capital raising efforts. These developments are expected to accelerate market entry timelines and enhance revenue generation opportunities.

Bio-Gene Technology Limited is an Australian agtech company focused on developing novel insecticides derived from nature. The company’s primary products, Flavocide and Qcide, are designed to address critical gaps in global pest control markets, including crop protection, public health, and consumer applications, where resistance to conventional chemistries is rising.

