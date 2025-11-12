BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS Reports Strong Revenue Growth

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS ( (BMBRF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS presented to its investors.

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS is a leading Turkish retail company operating in the hard discount sector, with a significant presence in Turkey, Morocco, and Egypt, known for its extensive network of stores and private label offerings.

In its latest earnings report for the period ending September 30, 2025, BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS showcased a robust financial performance, marked by a notable increase in revenue and strategic expansion of its store network.

The company reported a revenue of TRY 512.8 billion, reflecting a growth from TRY 489.8 billion in the previous year. Gross profit also saw an increase, reaching TRY 99.3 billion, driven by effective cost management and operational efficiencies. Despite a rise in marketing and administrative expenses, the operating profit improved significantly to TRY 8.75 billion. The net income for the period stood at TRY 11.25 billion, a decrease from the previous year, attributed to higher tax expenses and financial costs.

BIM continues to expand its footprint, with the number of stores increasing to 14,231, up from 13,583 at the end of 2024. The company’s strategic focus on enhancing its supply chain and product offerings, particularly in fresh produce and private labels, remains a key driver for its sustained growth.

Looking ahead, BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with management emphasizing continued expansion and efficiency improvements to navigate the challenging economic environment and maintain its market leadership.

