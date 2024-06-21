Bigtincan Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Influence

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (AU:BTH) has released an update.

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd has experienced a change in its substantial holdings, with Australian Ethical Investment Limited now controlling 11.50% of the voting power, an increase from the previous 10.15%. This change, as detailed in a Form 604 filed with the ASX, reflects a shift in the interests of a significant shareholder. The update signifies potential shifts in investor confidence and company influence.

