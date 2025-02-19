Big Technologies PLC Announces Share Buyback as Part of Capital Management Strategy

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

The latest update is out from Big Technologies PLC ( (GB:BIG) ).

Big Technologies PLC has engaged in a share buyback program, purchasing 47,677 of its ordinary shares at a price of 115.5 pence each. This move is part of a previously announced plan to manage its share capital. The transaction does not alter the company’s issued share capital but adjusts its total voting rights, which may influence shareholder notifications under regulatory guidelines. This strategic action reflects the company’s confidence in its future and aims to optimize shareholder value.

More about Big Technologies PLC

Big Technologies PLC, the parent company of Buddi, is a UK-based leader in the remote personal monitoring industry, providing electronic monitoring solutions primarily for the criminal justice market. The company offers a comprehensive integrated technology platform featuring both hardware and software solutions, most notably the Buddi Smart Tag and Buddi Eagle software, enabling accurate and reliable real-time tracking of individuals.

YTD Price Performance: -15.94%

Average Trading Volume: 146,599

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £337.3M

