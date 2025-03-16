Big Red Mining Corp. Announces 2025 Exploration Plans for Antimony Projects

An announcement from Big Red Mining Corp ( (TSE:RED) ) is now available.

Big Red Mining Corp. has announced its 2025 exploration programs, targeting the advancement of its Bald Hill and Antimony 2.0 projects. The company plans to conduct extensive drilling and sampling to expand known deposits and explore new anomalies, with the potential for a maiden resource calculation. This strategic move is part of Big Red’s commitment to identifying and developing undervalued critical metal assets, particularly in light of recent market opportunities influenced by global actions.

Big Red Mining Corp. is a company focused on the exploration and development of antimony projects in North America. It aims to strengthen its position as a primary explorer and developer in the antimony industry.

