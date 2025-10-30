Big Lots Seeks Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Conversion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Big Lots ( (BIGGQ) ) is now available.

Big Lots, Inc., now referred to as Former BL Stores, Inc., and its subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 9, 2024. The company reached an agreement to sell its assets to Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, LLC, with the sale approved and closed by early January 2025. Following the sale, the company has been managing its assets as debtors-in-possession but now seeks to convert its bankruptcy cases to Chapter 7, which would involve liquidating remaining assets for creditors. A hearing for this conversion is scheduled for November 4, 2025, and if approved, the company will cease managing its assets and expects its common shares to be worthless.

Spark’s Take on BIGGQ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BIGGQ is a Underperform.

Big Lots’ overall stock score is very low due to dire financial performance, negative corporate events including bankruptcy, and poor valuation. Despite some positive technical trends and strategic initiatives, the company’s critical challenges overshadow potential improvements.

More about Big Lots

Average Trading Volume: 92,981

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.88K

