Big Gold Launches Surveys Near Goldshore’s Drill Site

Big Gold, Inc. (TSE:BG) has released an update.

Big Gold Inc. has commenced geophysical surveys on the Tabor Property, strategically positioned next to Goldshore Resources’ property, where a summer drilling program is planned to explore precious and base metal mineralization. The survey by Big Gold focuses on the west-central portion of Tabor, highlighting the company’s proactive approach in an area of heightened exploration activity.

