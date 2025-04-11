Bifire S.p.A. Announces Upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting

Bifire S.p.A. ( (IT:FIRE) ) has provided an announcement.

Bifire S.p.A. has announced the publication of the notice for its Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, scheduled for April 29, 2025, with a potential second call on April 30, 2025. The meeting will address the approval of financial statements, allocation of operating results, and appointments to the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will determine key governance and financial decisions impacting the company’s future operations and strategic direction.

BIFIRE® is a company active in the production of materials for fire protection and thermal insulation in the construction and industrial sectors. Its products are primarily used in building renovations, particularly with ‘dry’ construction techniques, which offer reduced construction times and costs, improved environmental sustainability, and efficient project execution.

