Biesse S.p.A. Reports 2024 Financials and Sustainability Initiatives

The latest update is out from Biesse SPA ( (IT:BSS) ).

Biesse S.p.A.’s Shareholders’ Meeting approved the financial statements for 2024, revealing a significant decline in net revenues and profits compared to the previous year. Despite the challenging financial performance, the company resolved to distribute a dividend and appointed Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. for sustainability reporting assurance, indicating a commitment to transparency and sustainability.

More about Biesse SPA

Biesse S.p.A. is a company listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment, operating in the manufacturing industry. It specializes in producing machinery for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic, and metal, focusing on innovative solutions for various sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -8.63%

Average Trading Volume: 347

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €192.9M

