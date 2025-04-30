Bialetti Releases 2024 Financial Report Ahead of Shareholders’ Meeting

An update from Bialetti Industrie S.p.A. ( (IT:BIA) ) is now available.

Bialetti Industrie S.p.A. has announced the availability of its 2024 Annual Financial Report and other related documents ahead of its shareholders’ meeting scheduled for May 28, 2025, with a second call on June 25, 2025, if necessary. This release includes comprehensive financial statements and reports, reflecting the company’s dedication to transparency and governance, potentially impacting its stakeholder relations and reinforcing its market position.

Bialetti Industrie S.p.A. is a prominent Italian industrial company known for its iconic Bialetti brand, specializing in houseware products, particularly coffee preparation items like traditional and electric coffee makers and espresso machines. The company emphasizes Italian creativity and design, focusing on quality, safety, and technological innovation, while maintaining a commitment to social and environmental responsibilities.

