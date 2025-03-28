Bialetti Industrie Reports February 2025 Financial Position

Bialetti Industrie S.p.A. ( (IT:BIA) ) has issued an announcement.

Bialetti Industrie S.p.A. has disclosed its net financial position as of February 28, 2025, in compliance with regulatory requirements. The company’s net financial debt stands at €88.1 million, with active intercompany current account agreements impacting its financial assets and debts. This financial update reflects Bialetti’s ongoing efforts to manage its financial operations and maintain transparency with stakeholders.

More about Bialetti Industrie S.p.A.

Bialetti Industrie S.p.A. is a company operating in the consumer goods industry, primarily known for its production of coffee makers and related kitchen products. The company focuses on providing high-quality coffee-making equipment and has a presence in various international markets through its subsidiaries.

YTD Price Performance: 2.73%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €37.41M

