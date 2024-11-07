BHP Group Secures Major Settlement for Brazil Dam Disaster

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd has confirmed the ratification of an agreement with Brazilian authorities to settle claims related to the 2015 Fundão dam failure, with a financial commitment of R$170 billion (US$31.7 billion). This settlement aims to provide reparations to affected communities and the environment. BHP Brasil reaffirms its dedication to supporting long-term recovery efforts in Brazil.

