BHEL Reports Robust Growth and Record Orders in FY 2024-25

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited ( (IN:BHEL) ) has shared an update.

BHEL reported a significant revenue growth of 19% in FY 2024–25, reaching Rs. 27,350 crores, and achieved record order inflows totaling Rs. 92,534 crores. The company maintained its leadership in the power sector with substantial orders and demonstrated strong project execution by commissioning 8.1 GW of thermal power capacity. With a robust order book and a focus on operational efficiency, BHEL enters FY 2025–26 with strong momentum, aiming to enhance stakeholder value and drive indigenization.

More about Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is India’s leading engineering and manufacturing company in the energy and infrastructure sector. It specializes in power generation equipment and has a diversified presence across sectors such as transportation, defense, process industries, and industrial equipment.

YTD Price Performance: -2.44%

Average Trading Volume: 628,921

Current Market Cap: 792.2B INR

Find detailed analytics on BHEL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue