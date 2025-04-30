BHEL Appoints Shri S M Ramanathan as Director of Engineering, R&D

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited ( (IN:BHEL) ) has shared an update.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has announced the appointment of Shri S M Ramanathan as the Director of Engineering, Research & Development, effective from April 30, 2025, until his superannuation on January 31, 2027. Shri Ramanathan brings 37 years of extensive experience in various functions within BHEL, having contributed significantly to engineering innovations and strategic management. His appointment is expected to bolster BHEL’s engineering capabilities and reinforce its position in the industry.

More about Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is a prominent Indian public sector engineering and manufacturing company. It operates in the heavy electrical equipment industry, focusing on power generation, transmission, and industrial applications. BHEL is known for its expertise in engineering, research, and development, and it plays a significant role in India’s infrastructure development.

YTD Price Performance: -1.29%

Average Trading Volume: 662,957

Current Market Cap: 801.6B INR

Find detailed analytics on BHEL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue