Bhagwan Marine Reports Strong FY25 Results and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Bhagwan Marine Ltd. ( (AU:BWN) ) has provided an announcement.

Bhagwan Marine Limited announced significant operational progress and strong financial results for fiscal 2025, its first full reporting period as a publicly listed entity. The company achieved a revenue of $283 million, a 5% increase over the previous year, and an EBITDA of $50.9 million, reflecting a 23% uplift. Bhagwan Marine’s focus on building internal capability, establishing strong governance, and refining strategic foundations has supported its growth. The company is also exploring opportunities in emerging markets and innovation in marine technologies, including partnerships for battery and hybrid vessel technology and autonomous vessel trials.

Bhagwan Marine Limited is a national Australian marine services company offering a diverse range of marine solutions in ports, nearshore, offshore, and subsea locations. It serves industries such as oil and gas, subsea, port, civil construction, renewables, and defense, with operations strategically located across Australia.

