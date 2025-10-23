Bhageria Industries Schedules Q2 FY26 Earnings Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Bhageria Industries Ltd. ( (IN:BHAGERIA) ) is now available.

Bhageria Industries Limited has announced a virtual earnings conference call scheduled for October 28, 2025. The meeting will involve a discussion on the unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, followed by a Q&A session with analysts and institutional investors. This event is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency with stakeholders and provide insights into its financial performance.

More about Bhageria Industries Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 11,952

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 8.5B INR

