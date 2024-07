BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited, a closed-ended investment scheme, has released its Investor Transparency Report detailing the Net Asset Value of the Brevan Howard Master Fund as of May 31, 2024. This report is now accessible on the company’s website for interested parties. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to transparency for its investors.

