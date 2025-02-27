BH Macro Limited Releases January 2025 Shareholder Report

An announcement from BH Macro Shs GBP ( (GB:BHMG) ) is now available.

BH Macro Limited, a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey, has released its Monthly Shareholder Report for January 2025. The report provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, which are crucial for stakeholders to assess the company’s market position and future prospects.

More about BH Macro Shs GBP

YTD Price Performance: -5.05%

Average Trading Volume: 867,287

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

For detailed information about BHMG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.