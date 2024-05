BH Macro Shs GBP (GB:BHMG) has released an update.

BH Macro Limited has purchased 70,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange for a price ranging between 355 to 357 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total number of shares in issue and the company’s voting rights as of 9 May 2024. The overall voting rights in the company are now 549,881,474.

