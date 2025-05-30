BGMC International Proposes Capitalisation of Loan Stocks with New Share Issuance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An update from BGMC International Ltd. ( (HK:1693) ) is now available.

BGMC International Ltd. has announced a proposed capitalisation of redeemable secured loan stocks through the issuance of new shares under a specific mandate. This move is aimed at addressing the approaching maturity date of the RSLS and the company’s current financial position. The proposal involves issuing up to 43 million new shares, which would significantly increase the company’s share capital. The RSLS Holders’ meeting is scheduled for June 2025 to consider extending the maturity date and approve the capitalisation plan. This strategic decision is expected to impact the company’s financial restructuring efforts and its market positioning.

More about BGMC International Ltd.

BGMC International Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the construction and engineering industry. It is focused on providing construction services and solutions, primarily in Malaysia, through its subsidiary BGMC Corporation Sdn Bhd.

Average Trading Volume: 35,341

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$74.83M

Learn more about 1693 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.