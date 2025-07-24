BGM Group Ltd Reports Increased Revenue and Asset Growth in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qilian International Holding Group Limited ( (BGM) ) has issued an update.

BGM Group Ltd, a company based in Chengdu, China, has released its unaudited financial results for the six-month period ending March 31, 2025. The company reported a net revenue of $14.3 million, an increase from $12.6 million in the same period in 2024. However, the cost of revenue also rose, resulting in a gross profit of $2.5 million compared to $1.4 million in the previous year. The financial statements indicate significant growth in assets and liabilities, with total assets reaching $207.4 million, up from $53 million in September 2024. This financial update suggests a positive trajectory for BGM Group Ltd, reflecting its expanding market presence and operational scale.

More about Qilian International Holding Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 60,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.81B

