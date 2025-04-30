BFF Bank SpA Releases 2024 Annual Financial Report

An update from BFF Bank SpA ( (IT:BFF) ) is now available.

BFF Bank SpA has published its Annual Financial Report for the year ending December 31, 2024, along with reports from the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Auditing Firm, and reports on corporate governance and remuneration. These documents are available to shareholders and the public, indicating transparency and compliance with legislative requirements, which may impact the company’s operations and stakeholder relations positively.

B.F. S.p.A. is a holding company listed on Euronext Milan, with shareholders including institutional investors, credit institutions, and private entrepreneurs. It operates through subsidiaries in various sectors of the Italian agri-food supply chain and provides services and products for farmers.

YTD Price Performance: -12.34%

Average Trading Volume: 3,427

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €1.51B

