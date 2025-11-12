Bezeq Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp ( (BZQIF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp presented to its investors.

Bezeq, The Israel Telecommunication Corp., is Israel’s leading telecommunications provider, offering a comprehensive range of services including broadband Internet, cellular services, and multi-channel TV. In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, Bezeq reported a 2% increase in core revenues to NIS 2 billion and a significant 59% rise in net profit to NIS 446 million, driven by growth in fiber and 5G subscribers. The company also achieved a 14% increase in adjusted EBITDA to NIS 1.04 billion, reflecting strong execution of its business plan across all segments.

Key performance highlights include a 26% increase in fiber subscribers, a 13% rise in 5G subscriber plans at Pelephone, and an 8% increase in IPTV subscribers at yes. Bezeq’s strategic initiatives, such as reaching 2.9 million homes with fiber coverage, have positioned the company well for future growth, with expectations of reduced capital expenditures starting in 2026.

Despite a 4% decline in total revenues to NIS 2.145 billion, Bezeq’s focus on core activities and infrastructure investments has led to improved profitability metrics. The company reported a free cash flow of NIS 331 million, although this was a 9.3% decrease due to timing differences in working capital. Net debt decreased by 1.6% to NIS 4.65 billion, maintaining a stable financial position.

Looking ahead, Bezeq’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, emphasizing continued investment in advanced infrastructure and value-added services. The company aims to leverage its extensive fiber network and strategic initiatives to generate sustainable value for customers and shareholders, while maintaining financial discipline and stability.

