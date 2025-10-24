Bezant Resources Issues New Shares Following Warrant Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bezant Resources ( (GB:BZT) ) has issued an update.

Bezant Resources PLC has announced the issuance of 72 million new ordinary shares following the exercise of warrants at a price of 0.04p per share. These shares will be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, increasing the company’s total issued share capital to over 16.8 billion shares, which will impact shareholder voting rights and transparency obligations.

More about Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources PLC is a company engaged in the exploration and development of copper and gold resources. The company focuses on identifying and developing mineral resources to supply the growing demand for these metals in various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 112,064,963

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £15.05M

Learn more about BZT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue